Triptii Dimri tops IMDb’s most popular Indian stars of 2024 list

The ‘Internet Movie Database’ (IMDb) unveiled its list of the most popular Indian stars of 2024. The platform releases such lists annually and the 2023 edition was topped by Shah Rukh Khan, who had a banner year, delivering three of the biggest hits of his career back-t0-back. SRK is also a part of the 2024 list, which was topped by Triptii Dimri, who had a banner year with projects such as ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ and ‘Bad Newz’.

The second and third spots went to Deepika Padukone, who starred alongside Hrithik Roshan in the film ‘Fighter’ and welcomed her first child with husband Ranveer Singh and Ishaan Khatter, who appeared in the ‘Netflix’ show ‘The Perfect Couple’.

The fourth, fifth and sixth spots were claimed by Shah Rukh Khan, Sobhita Dhulipala and Sharvari. While Sharvari appeared in a series of popular projects like ‘Maharaj’ and ‘Munjya’, Sobhita attracted attention for her marriage to Naga Chaitanya.

The number seven spot this year went to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who didn’t have any releases but maintained massive levels of popularity through her numerous public appearances. Her personal life has always been widely discussed, but the year 2024 was intense even by her standards. At number eight was Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who starred alongside Varun Dhawan in ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’.

The number nine spot was claimed by Alia Bhatt, who most recently starred in ‘Jigra’. The movie proved to be critically divisive and underperformed at the box office. She is also often in the news about her personal life; she’s married to Ranbir Kapoor, with whom she has a daughter, Raha. Telugu star Prabhas claimed the number 10 spot.