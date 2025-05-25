Triptii Dimri to star opposite Prabhas in ‘Spirit’

Mumbai: Triptii Dimri has been cast as the leading lady opposite Prabhas in the upcoming film ‘Spirit’, the makers announced recently. The movie reunites Dimri with filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga after the 2023 blockbuster ‘Animal’. Vanga is also known for ‘Kabir Singh’, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

‘Spirit’ is backed by Bhushan Kumar’s ‘T-Series’ and Vanga’s ‘Bhadrakali Pictures’. Kumar’s production company took to social media to announce the news about Dimri’s casting. “A powerful new on-screen pairing is here! We’re thrilled to welcome #TiptriDimri on board for our ambitious pan-world film #Spirit, starring #Prabhas and directed by @imvangasandeep,” the post read.

The movie marks the first collaboration between Prabhas and Dimri and the third movie between Kumar and Reddy Vanga after ‘Kabir Singh’ and ‘Animal’.

‘Spirit’ will feature Prabhas in the role of a fierce and intense cop. The film, which was officially announced in 2021, is currently in pre-production and will go on floors later this year.

The announcement of Triptii Dimri’s casting comes just days after there were reports that actor Deepika Padukone had exited the project due to undisclosed differences. However, there was never any official confirmation of Padukone’s involvement in the film.