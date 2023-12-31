Triptii Dimri ‘hasn’t been able to sleep’ after Animal’s success

Triptii Dimri’s intimate scene with Ranbir Kapoor in ‘Animal’ has been grabbing attention and the actor herself has seen a sudden jump in her ‘Instagram’ follower count since starring in the blockbuster. In an interview with a leading media house, the actor got candid about shooting the intimate scene with Ranbir and admitted she ‘wasn’t expecting this kind of a response for Zoya’, her character in ‘Animal’. Triptii said she ‘hasn’t been able to sleep’ after Animal’s success.

Revealing that she ‘didn’t feel awkward’ shooting for her intimate scenes with Ranbir and how she also didn’t feel the need for an intimacy coordinator on set, Triptii said, “That scene was taken as lightly as any other scene in the film. They weren’t making a big deal out of it. We did it exactly the way we did other scenes. My comfort was taken care of. It was a part of the story. As long as you’re comfortable with your co-actors and directors, it shouldn’t matter. But some people need intimacy coordinators. It depends on person to person.”

Dimri also said about all the love coming her way: “I was very nervous on the first day. I knew the film would do well, but I wasn’t expecting this kind of response from Zoya. I thought, ‘It’s a small role and it will come and go’. But I wasn’t expecting to receive so much love or even be noticed. I haven’t been able to sleep.”

Triptii, who has worked in ‘Bulbbul’ (2020) and ‘Qala’ (2022), said in an earlier interview with the same media house that she wasn’t looking for this kind of attention when she signed ‘Animal’: “I just wanted to do ‘Animal’ because the character was interesting. Achieving this kind of success wasn’t a plan. It just happened and I feel very lucky and grateful. I’m not seeking stardom.”