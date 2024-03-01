Triptii Dimri defends her decision to do ‘Animal’

Triptii Dimri’s intimate scene with Ranbir Kapoor in ‘Animal’ might have earned her a new fan base, but it did leave her parents ‘completely rattled’. In an interview with ‘Vogue India’, she got candid about the sequence with Ranbir and having ‘to have a long discussion on why that scene was crucial’ with her parents after they watched ‘Animal’. She also defended her decision to do ‘Animal’.

“I know my reasons for doing the film. Sandeep sir (director Sandeep Reddy Vanga) made it clear that it was going to be a small role, but I found the character interesting. If we start making decisions based on what audiences are going to say, then, as actors, we won’t ever be able to do what we want to do. I want to choose roles that push me out of my comfort zone. There’s a lot of advice on offer and I listen to it all, but it comes down to instinct. I might make mistakes along the way, but I’m allowed to,” she said.

In her intimate scene with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal, Triptii said, “My parents were completely rattled when they saw it.”