Triptii Dimri becomes a part of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’

Hours after actor Kartik Aaryan teased a new ‘mystery girl’ for his upcoming film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, he unveiled his new co-star: Triptii Dimri. Taking to ‘Instagram’ on Wednesday, Kartik posted a puzzle piece with a woman’s face on it. Kept on a table with candles, a lantern, a lock and a key, the cropped photo showed a girl smiling. A card near it had the film’s name on it.

Finally revealing it is Triptii Dimri, last featured in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Animal’ (2023), who will be seen in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, Kartik posted on ‘Instagram’ on Wednesday, “Welcome to the world of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, TriptiI Dimri.”

Kartik shared a series of posts teasing Triptii’s entry into the horror comedy franchise. One of the posts had a picture: “A chilling smile that instills terror in hearts.” Sharing the picture, Kartik wrote, “Solve kijiye iss Bhool Bhulaiyaa ko (Solve this Bhool Bhulaiyaa).”

Reacting to the post, a fan said, “Well, who needs Akshay Kumar when you have Triptii Dimri?” “Will Manjulika get Triptii this time?” asked a person. “Bhabhi 2 in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’,” read a comment. “Bhabhi 2’s entry in Rooh Baba’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’,” commented another ‘Instagram’ user.

In another post, Kartik shared a photo and wrote, “Kaafi galat answers aa rahe hain. Vapas guess kijiye (wrong answers are coming. Guess again).” The picture read, “Eyes that haunt. Fear awaits!” Kartik also added the hashtag - wrong answers only.