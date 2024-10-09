Triptii Dimri admits she cried for days after ‘Animal’ release

Turning an overnight sensation came at a personal cost for Triptii Dimri, who said that the wave of negativity that she received after the blockbuster debut of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’ was tough to deal with. In the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer, Triptii played a mole and featured in the controversial ‘lick my shoe‘ scene, which received a lot of flak from people.

After headlining streaming hits such as ‘Bulbbul’ and ‘Qala’, both on ‘Netflix’, Triptii said that ‘Animal’ was the first time she was exposed to criticism of this scale, which completely shook her. In an appearance on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, Triptii said that dealing with the hate and ‘nasty comments’ took a toll on her, as she only focused on the negativity rather than the praise also coming her way.

“Before ‘Animal’, there was no criticism. After the film, there has been a lot of criticism, but I think that is the side effect of being mainstream. Overall, I am happy, because I am getting to work with such important people. But initially, it was difficult, because during ‘Bulbbul’ and ‘Qala’, there was absolutely no criticism. I’d read my comments and I’d be so happy and think, ‘People are only writing good things. There’s no problem in life’. Cut to ‘Animal’. I always read all the comments and I remember for a month I couldn’t understand what was happening. I just did my job and I couldn’t understand why was I getting so much negativity. It was a difficult month for me because half of the world was celebrating me and the other half was trying to put me down. I was focusing more on the negative than the positive,” she added.

She then revealed that the hate reached a level where she couldn’t take it any longer and she cried for at least three days. Triptii said her mechanism is to always withdraw from a conflict and with the intense negativity that came her way, she went into a shell again.