Triptii Dimri admires Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan

Triptii Dimri is set to enchant audiences in the much-anticipated horror-comedy film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, directed by Anees Bazmee. As the release date approaches, excitement is palpable among fans eager to witness her on-screen chemistry with Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan. At a recent event, Dimri shared her overwhelming joy upon receiving the offer to join this iconic franchise.

The ‘Animal’ actress has made significant strides in her career, emerging as a sought-after actress in Bollywood. However, it is her collaboration with Anees Bazmee for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ that she described as a dream come true.

During the ‘India Today Mumbai Conclave 2024’ on September 25, she expressed that ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ is a wonderful film and an incredible franchise. “I couldn't believe it when I was offered the role. It was a dream come true,” she shared, highlighting her admiration for both Aaryan and Balan.

Triptii’s excitement is not just about being part of a major film - it also stems from her respect for Vidya Balan, who reprises her role as Manjulika from the previous instalments. The ‘Qala’ actress remarked, recalling moments on set where she found herself in awe of Vidya’s presence. She praised Bazmee’s direction, stating that he has crafted an incredible film that promises to be both entertaining and engaging without revealing any spoilers.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the teaser for Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ and as per a popular entertainment news portal, it is set to be released on September 27, 2024. This one-minute and 32-second teaser has received a U/A certification from the ‘Central Board of Film Certification’.