‘Tried to internalise the character in Chaalchitra Ekhon’

For over six months, Anjan Dutt scoured for an actor to portray his younger self in his Mrinal Sen tribute film ‘Chaalchitra Ekhon’. For the first time, he spoke to actor Sawon Chakraborty over the telephone and enquired about his guitar skills, English proficiency, acting abilities and lean physique. Once Sawon met the criteria, he was asked to send his photograph.

During the making of ‘Chaalchitra Ekhon’, Dutt and Sawon engaged in countless discussions. They both agreed on one thing: Dutt didn’t want an actor who could mimic him. He sought someone who could truly understand the ‘attitude’ of the character of young Ranjan.

“I was stepping into Anjan da’s shoes. I knew I had to portray the character in a way that makes it evident to the audience that Ranjan is Anjan Dutt. So, I tried to internalise the character. I wanted to understand what young Dutt felt - the desire to leave Kolkata for Germany, yet the passion for acting. He was educated, politically conscious, but unsure about his future,” said Sawon.

Before starring in ‘Chaalchitra Ekhon’, the Cooch Behar boy mainly worked in OTT platforms and a few films like ‘Ekannoborti’, ‘Nagar Baul Katha’ and ‘P.I. Meena’. His acting in the Bengali TV serial ‘Meyebela’ also caught people’s attention.

However, it was through the journey of ‘Chaalchitra Ekhon’ that Sawon truly relished the acting process, much like Dutt did while working on Sen’s masterpiece ‘Chaalchitra’ in 1981. Just as Sen and Dutt used to discuss everything under the sun during the making of ‘Chaalchitra’, Sawon also developed a close bond with Dutt.

“Never before have I been part of a project where a director dedicated an entire year to nurturing an actor. For ‘Chaalchitra Ekhon’, I underwent an extensive workshop for a year. It mostly involved discussing anything and everything with Anjan da,” Sawon said.

Through these discussions, understanding a young Dutt from the early 1980s became easier for the actor. “I read Sartre and Beckett to understand his deep influences. I regularly listened to the music Anjan da enjoyed as a young boy to understand his mindset. And I mimicked his external mannerisms like shrugging and fidgeting to make the audience believe I am Anjan,” he said.

Initially apprehensive about doing justice to the character, Sawon was reassured by the maker himself. “And just like Sen (as shown in the film with matchsticks), Dutt also has a habit of not returning the lighter if not asked immediately,” laughed Sawon.