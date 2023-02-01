Millennium Post
Home > Entertainment > 'Trend of determining a film’s success by its box office score upsetting'
Entertainment

'Trend of determining a film’s success by its box office score upsetting'

BY PTI1 Feb 2023 6:04 PM GMT
Trend of determining a film’s success by its box office score upsetting
X

Mumbai: Filmmaker Hansal Mehta said the trend of determining a film’s success by its box office score is quite upsetting.

Known for making hard-hitting dramas like ‘Shahid’, ‘Omerta’ and ‘Aligarh’, the director said he feels baffled by the ‘obsession’ with the commercial performance of a film as he believes not every movie can turn out to be a blockbuster on the day of its release.

“The box office has become the yardstick for a film’s success or quality, something that has upset filmmakers like me. There has to be organic growth in a film. Every film has an audience and you have to allow it to breathe. Every film cannot be a blockbuster on Friday and Saturday,” Mehta told reporters at the press conference of his upcoming film ‘Faraaz’.

The action thriller film is based on the 2016 terrorist attack on a cafe in Dhaka, Bangladesh. It is set to release in theatres on February 3.

The 54-year-old director revealed ‘Faraaz’ will be released across 100 screens in 15 locations.

Both big-budget spectacles and small-budget films are made to provide a different cinematic experience to audiences, said Mehta.

“We want the audience to slowly discover the film, like go to the theatres and have conversations. ‘Faraaz’ could have been a film that would have directly gone to OTT, but I believe that, like spectacle films ‘RRR’ and ‘Pathaan’, there is also ‘Faraaz’ that should be enjoyed on the big screen. The potential, the immersive nature of the film, the sound - it is a different spectacle. It is meant for the big screen. I want the audience to not only enjoy but also get immersed,” he added.

The film marks the debut of legendary actor Shashi Kapoor’s grandson Zahan Kapoor.

PTI

PTI


Next Story
Share it
X
X