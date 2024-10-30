Trailer of ‘I Want To Talk’ to release on November 5

The poster and teaser for Shoojit Sircar’s next film, ‘I Want To Talk’, have already stirred up excitement among fans, making it one of the most awaited releases. While it has captivated the audience with its heart-touching fervour, anticipation is building to hear more about the film. As per the sources, the trailer for the upcoming film is set to be released on November 5.

After a gripping teaser, the wait for the release of the trailer is indeed rising to a fever pitch. The announcement of the trailer’s release date has further heightened the excitement to witness the film.

With ‘I Want To Talk’, Shoojit Sircar will add yet another compelling film to his filmography, following hits like ‘Piku’, ‘Vicky Donor’ and ‘Pink’. The film looks immensely interesting, starring Abhishek Bachchan in a quirky and fun role.