‘Tragic comedy genre is less explored in Hindi cinema’

Sunny Singh, who will be next seen in ‘Risky Romeo’, a tragic comedy, said that the genre has been less explored in Hindi cinema and hopes that his upcoming film will be able to fill that void.

Directed by Abir Sengupta, who previously helmed ‘Indoo Ki Jawani’, ‘Risky Romeo’ is said to be an intriguing blend of explosive drama and a contemporary exploration of existential crisis. It’s being touted as a stylish and edgy neo-noir comic tragedy.

Talking about the film, Sunny told a leading media house: “With an interesting title as ‘Risky Romeo’, I’m sure it’s going to be a roller coaster ride. As an actor, I’m always in to take up challenging roles and this is undoubtedly one of them.”

The actor, who made his film debut with a brief role in ‘Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji’ and his first commercial success was the buddy film ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2’, has started to prep for the film.

“Understanding my character, its graph and finding it within myself is going to be an interesting journey.”