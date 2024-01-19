Traditional hero roles were boring: Bobby Deol

In a recent interview, actor Bobby Deol shared his perspective on the limitations of playing the hero and encouraged his brother, Sunny Deol, to explore roles. Known for his standout performances in acclaimed projects like ‘Aashram’ and the recent crime thriller ‘Animal’, Bobby opened up about the impact of early stardom on his career.

Expressing his views on the monotony of traditional hero roles, Bobby Deol believes that the established star image can be confining for actors. He highlighted the challenges faced by stars who may feel restricted in experimenting due to audience expectations and market pressures, leading to a sense of insecurity, in an interview with ‘Man’s World India’ magazine.