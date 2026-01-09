‘Toxic’ unleashes Yash in bold first tease on birthday

On the birthday of actor Yash, the makers of his next film, ‘Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups’, have unveiled the film’s character intro tease, officially introducing Raya, played by the KGF star, through a powerful, bold and high-impact announcement that commands attention from the very first frame.

Notably, Yash chose to introduce ‘Toxic’ to the world by first unveiling its women, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria, a move that underscored the film’s layered narrative and ensemble-driven vision. With that foundation set, the film now turns its focus to its central force, Raya.

Set against the haunting stillness of a cemetery erupting into chaos, the tease opens in a blaze of action. Gunfire cuts through the silence, bodies scatter and through the smoke emerges Raya, composed, unflinching and in complete control. Armed with a Tommy gun, he doesn’t rush the moment - he owns it.

Over the years, Yash has built a reputation as a fearless risk-taker, an actor who consistently chooses ambition over safety and vision over formula. Time and again, projects once viewed as bold risks have gone on to redefine benchmarks, proving that his instinct for scale and storytelling delivers not just impact, but success.

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, ‘Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups’ has been simultaneously shot in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and several other languages. The film will hit theatres on March 19 and will clash with Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Dhurandhar 2’. In fact, ‘Dhurandhar’ makers have also confirmed that the sequel will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. As the film goes pan-Indian, the makers expect this sequel to be a bigger hit than the last one.