‘Toxic’ tops upcoming films list

Indian cinema stands at the cusp of witnessing a big-ticket storm and its name is ‘Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups’. Rocking star Yash’s upcoming film has roared to the top of the country’s most anticipated films list, driven by real-time popularity pegged at a commanding 28 per cent, signalling that audiences are bracing themselves for a cinematic event of rare scale and ambition. A big part of this anticipation can be traced back to the film’s tease.

On his birthday, Yash dropped what can only be described as an explosive tease, a first glimpse so audacious, so unapologetically global in tone, that it jolted the Indian film industry out of its comfort zone. Unveiled as the lethal and uber cool Raya, Yash made it clear that he is here to change the game with the attitude of a gangster. When the makers first revealed the title, it sounded provocative, playful, even mischievous. But with the character reveal, it became abundantly clear: they weren’t kidding. The tease oozed confidence - slick international treatment, uncompromising VFX and a visual grammar that instantly positioned ‘Toxic’ as a film aspiring far beyond borders.

Adding to the intrigue is the powerhouse ensemble that drives this intoxicating world. The film brings together some of the most formidable performers across industries - Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria, establishing it as a layered, character-driven universe, not just a star vehicle. With its gripping tease, international craft and fearless storytelling, ‘Toxic’ has ignited a conversation about where Indian cinema is headed next. And if its glimpses are any indication, the fairytale Yash is telling is dark, dangerous and absolutely not meant for the faint-hearted. Daddy, indeed, is home as the end of the tease proclaims.

Backing this ambition is a technical team as expansive as the film’s vision. ‘Toxic’ boasts a formidable lineup: National Award-winning cinematographer Rajeev Ravi, music by Ravi Basrur, editing by Ujwal Kulkarni and production design by TP Abid. The action sequences are mounted on an unprecedented scale, choreographed by Hollywood action director JJ Perry (‘John Wick’), alongside National Award-winning action directors Anbariv and Kecha Khamphakdee - an exceptional confluence of Indian and international action mastery.

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, ‘Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups’ has been simultaneously shot in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and several other languages, underscoring the film’s global ambition.

Produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under the banners of ‘KVN Productions’ and ‘Monster Mind Creations’, ‘Toxic’ is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Eid, Ugadi and Gudi Padwa.