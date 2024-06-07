‘Tough to get the kid’s voice out’

Bollywood’s Gen-Z diva Ananya Panday, who has lent her voice to the character of Riley in the Hindi version of the upcoming animated film ‘Inside Out 2’, shared that the main challenge was to get the little kid’s voice out, adding she needed to keep the inner child alive.

Ananya was present at the special launch of ‘Disney’ and Pixar’s fun sequel ‘Inside Out 2’ in Juhu, Mumbai.

The actor, who last featured in the streaming movie ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, talked about the most appealing thing about the movie and the challenges she faced in voicing Riley.

“It was like a childhood dream come true for me. ‘Disney’ and ‘Pixar’ are all that I have grown up watching. People say these movies are for children, but when you watch it as an adult for the second time you understand so much more,” she said.

Ananya further shared, “The most appealing thing was the humaneness of it. At every moment you are constantly feeling some emotion. For me, it was a challenge. I have never done something like this. I have only voiced myself in films and I have been with the character for so many months and to come here and play something I don’t know the back story and everything, so that was a big challenge for me.”

“When they asked me to play Riley, I said my voice just cracked and I don’t sound like a kid anymore. So, it was tough to get the little kid’s voice out. The main emotion I felt playing Riley was joy. I needed to keep the inner child alive to play Riley,” added Ananya.

Produced by ‘Disney’ and ‘Pixar’, ‘Inside Out 2’ will hit theatres on June 14.