Tough to continuously reinvent in action genre: Tiger Shroff

Mumbai: The attempt is to raise the bar of action with every film, says actor Tiger Shroff, admitting that it is getting challenging to reinvent himself as an action hero with each outing.

The 33-year-old actor is awaiting the release of his next movie, “Ganapath”. A dystopian action thriller, the first part of the film is directed by “Queen” helmer Vikas Bahl.

"I've done action films all my life. I'm still fairly new in the industry. It is tough to continuously reinvent myself. The stakes get higher as the premise, the geography, the budget and the landscape get bigger and bigger. So, it gets tough to reinvent myself in this space and I feel there’s a lot more to explore,” Shroff told reporters here at the press conference of the film.

The actor, who idolises action star Bruce Lee and pop star Michael Jackson, said he is what he is because of his fans.

"With every film, I want to prove myself. I want to entertain them better, push myself more and more. They have accepted me as an action hero and that’s what they expect of me. So, I just try to raise the bar of action with every film of mine,” the actor said.

Shroff, known for movies such as "Baaghi" franchise, "War" and "Rambo" remake, said “Ganapath” is a different movie with a universe that will be unique to Indian screens.

"It is a dystopian world that we are showing and it is about this chosen one (his character) basically bringing peace and order to a world that’s divided into two,” he said, adding that the movie also has a beautiful love story.

“Ganapath” also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan in an important character and Kriti Sanon, who has earlier worked with Shroff on 2014 hit “Heropanti”.

Shroff said he unfortunately didn’t get to share screen space with Bachchan.

"But just being in the same film with him is a big honour for me as it is a big honour for any actor, who gets to share screen with a living legend like him. I’m blessed and grateful that I had this opportunity,” he added.

Shroff is overjoyed to have reunited with her “Heropanti” co-star and added that despite the actor's success, nothing has changed in her.

“Kriti just won a national award. In ‘Heropanti’. I have often said this dialogue, ‘Tab choti bachi thi’, now she has become a superstar. I don’t know why this dialogue, ‘Abbey, choti bachi ho kya’ became viral. It has been an amazing experience working with Kriti Sanon. She has not changed. She has become such a big star and she is still the same. We are working after nine years, but it didn’t seem like that. It felt like we just worked yesterday. Nothing has changed.”

“Ganapath”, produced by Bahl, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani, will release on October 20 in five languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu.