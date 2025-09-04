Tota Roy Chowdhury joins the ‘Keu Bole Biplobi, Keu Bole Dakat’ cast

By now, we all know actor Jeet will be seen in the role of revolutionary Ananta Singh in director Pathikrrit Basu’s new Bengali film ‘Keu Bole Biplobi, Keu Bole Dakat’. Now, actor Tota Roy Chowdhury has joined the cast of the period film too.

For the director, the addition of Tota will up the excitement in the film. As a self-confessed fan of the ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’ actor, Basu said, “I’m thrilled that Tota da is playing the role of Durga Roy in the film. I’ve always admired his agility and screen presence and I’ve long wished to see him in a full-fledged action avatar. This film makes that wish come true.”

Durga Roy is the arch-nemesis of Ananta Singh, but not in a negative way. He is like a powerful force of law standing against rebellion. “It’s like the classic East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan rivalry - two giants collide from opposite sides. That’s why the faceoff between Jeet da and Tota da will be such a cinematic treat. Tota da is the perfect actor to bring intensity, balance and authority to match Jeet da’s aura on screen,” said Basu, who had earlier directed ‘Kacher Manush’ and ‘Shastri’.

Meanwhile, Tota has always given the highest priority to the screenplay. So, the moment he read ‘Keu Bole Biplobi Keu Bole Dakat’, he knew it had the strength and depth he was looking for. “The character I play is layered, demanding and has certain features and nuances that truly excite me. I have always liked Pathikrrit’s work and it feels really nice to finally collaborate with him on this project. I was also deeply impressed by the producer Pradip Kumar Nandy’s professionalism and his ambition for this film. It gave me confidence in the vision behind it. And above all, though Jeet and I have been long-time friends, somehow the perfect alignment to work together never happened until now. I am delighted that this film finally brings us together on screen for the very first time,” said Tota, who was seen as Feluda again on Durga Puja in a web series.

‘Keu Bole Biplobi Keu Bole Dakat’ narrates the tale of 1960s Kolkata when a series of calculated robberies targeted the powerful. Behind them was Ananta, an ageing, enigmatic figure seen by some as a criminal and by others as a saviour. The film, which will soon go on the floors, will have compositions by Shantanu Moitra.