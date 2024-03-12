'Tora's Husband' wins five trophies at Filmfare Awards Assamese

Guwahati: Filmmaker Rima Das' Assamese feature "Tora’s Husband" emerged as the big winner at the first edition of the Filmfare Awards Assamese by bagging five trophies in key categories.

The film won awards for best film, director, screenplay, dialogues and best actor for Abhijit Das, the director's brother who played the lead role in the movie.

The 2022 film follows Abhijit, his wife Tarali Kalita Das and their two children during the pandemic-induced lockdown as he tries to keep afloat his small business while balancing his life at home.

" 'Tora’s Husband' was a profoundly challenging film crafted during the Covid period, etching a place in our hearts. We navigated through ups and downs, enduring great pains and losses. This is dedicated to my father and all those who lost their lives during Covid. I express gratitude to my family and the entire team for standing together, making this film a reality. Thank you, Filmfare,” Das said in a statement.

The National award-winning filmmaker, known for movies such as "'Village Rockstars" and "Bulbul Can Sing", said there are artists in every village in Assam.

"With the advent of digitalisation, the filmmaking community is rapidly expanding. Events like these contribute to raising the visibility of the Assamese industry on both national and international stages. Let's create a better creative world together, uplifting each other, fostering empathy, and caring for nature and all its species,” the filmmaker added.

Filmfare Awards were held here on Sunday in association with Jeewan Ram Mungi Devi Goenka Memorial Public Charitable Trust.