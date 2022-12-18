'Top Gun: Maverick' To Premiere On Prime Video In India On Dec 26

Mumbai: "Top Gun: Maverick", starring Tom Cruise, will start streaming in India on 'Prime Video' from December 26.

The 'Paramount Pictures' film, which is the sequel to Cruise's 1986 classic hit "Top Gun", will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on the platform.

'Prime Video' shared the release date announcement on its official 'Twitter' page on Friday.

"All set to take-off on a new adventure and a nostalgia ride like never before. 'Top Gun: Maverick' on 'Prime', December 26," the streamer said in the tweet.

The action spectacle is set over 30 years after the events of Tony Scott-directed "Top Gun" and sees Maverick training a group of 'Top Gun' graduates for a specialised mission.

The follow-up features Cruise reprising his role as US Naval aviator Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell along with Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis with Ed Harris and Val Kilmer.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, "Top Gun: Maverick" is touted as the highest-grossing film of 2022, grossing reported earnings of 1.488 billion dollars worldwide. It also received numerous accolades, including nominations for the 'Golden Globe Award' for 'best motion picture - drama' and the Critics' Choice Movie Award for 'best picture'.

The film was previously available to purchase or rent online on Amazon's 'Prime Video'.