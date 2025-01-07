Top Bengali films of 2025 you won’t want to miss

The Bengali film industry ended last year on a high note with hits like Dev’s ‘Khadaan’, Pratim D Gupta’s cop thriller ‘Chaalchitro’ and Raj Chakraborty’s family drama ‘Shontaan’. This year, 2025, promises even more excitement, with several big-budget films set for release. ‘Millennium Post’ lists some of the most-awaited Bengali movies of 2025.

Binodiini: Ekti Natir Upakhyan

Directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee, this film has been in the making since 2019. It stars Rukmini Maitra as the legendary theatre artiste Nati Binodini, supported by an impressive cast, including Kaushik Ganguly, Rahul Bose and Chandan Roy Sanyal. Releasing on January 23, this Bengali biopic is eagerly awaited.

Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei

Srijit Mukherji brings a gripping adaptation of the classic ‘Ek Ruka Hua Faisla’. This courtroom drama features 12 powerhouse performers, including Kaushik Ganguly, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Anirban Chakrabarti, Ananya Chatterjee and Ritwick Chakraborty to name a few. Set to be released on January 23, the film explores the intense dynamics of a murder trial.

Bhaggyolokkhi

Known for slice-of-life stories, Mainak Bhaumik explores crime and fantasy in ‘Bhaggyolokkhi’. Starring Ritwick Chakraborty and Solanki Roy as a married couple caught in a web of mystery, the film releases on January 10.

Ei Raat Tomar Amaar

Directed by Parambrata Chatterjee, this film features the legendary Aparna Sen and Anjan Dutt as a couple for the first time. Their on-screen chemistry, along with the intriguing storyline, is bound to capture the audience’s heart on January 31, 2025.

Shreeman VS Shreemati

Director Pathikrit Basu reunites with the iconic Mithun Chakraborty for another film after ‘Shastri’, which failed to impress us. ‘Shreeman VS Shreemati’ is a tale on marriage and relationships and has a stellar cast featuring Anjan Dutt, Parambrata Chatterjee and others. The film will be released in April.

Puratawn

‘Puratawn’ marks the long-awaited return of Sharmila Tagore to Bengali cinema after a 14-year hiatus. Directed by Suman Ghosh and produced by Rituparna Sengupta, this film, which will hit theatres on April 11, 2025, has already won accolades, including ‘Best Film’ at the Washington DC South Asian Film Festival.

Aarii

In ‘Aarii’, the veteran Moushumi Chatterjee will be seen alongside Yash and Nusrat Jahan. Directed by Jiit Chakraborty, this film is set for a summer release and promises a captivating story that will resonate with Bengali audiences especially those who are admirers of Moushumi Chatterjee’s acting.

Devi Chowdhurani

Subhrajit Mitra’s highly anticipated historical film ‘Devi Chowdhurani’ brings together Srabanti Chatterjee, Prosenjit Chatterjee and Sabyasachi Chakraborty in an epic tale. As the first Bengali film to achieve official Indo-UK co-production status, ‘Devi Chowdhurani’ has remained in the news ever since it went on floors. After ‘Avijatrik’, which won the National Award for ‘Best Film’ in Bengal, all eyes will be on Mitra for this film.

Raas

After ‘Pariah’, director Tathagata Mukherjee and Vikram Chatterjee reunite for ‘Raas’, a film about rediscovering Bengali culture and traditions. With a cast of 50 actors, including Vikram and Devlina Kumar, ‘Raas’ is set to hit theatres in mid-2025.

Chandrabindoo

Known for his commercial hits, director Raja Chanda explores a different genre with ‘Chandrabindoo’, a film set in a cemetery. Starring Ankush Hazra, Oindrila Sen and Anirban Chakrabarti, this film promises to be an intriguing experience.

Aamar Boss

After successful Durga Puja releases with ‘Raktabeej’ and ‘Bohurupi’, the director duo Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee are returning to another preferred release slot, in the summer of 2025. This time, they are presenting ‘Aamar Boss’, starring Rakhee and Shiboprosad, which is slated for release on May 16. The film has already garnered significant attention, having been screened at the Indian Panorama during the 55th edition of the ‘International Film Festival of India’ (IFFI) in Goa.

Putul Nacher Itikotha

Adapted from Manik Bandyopadhyay’s landmark novel, Suman Mukhopadhyay’s ‘Putul Nacher Itikotha’ has already piqued interest after being nominated for the ‘Big Screen Competition’ at the International Film Festival Rotterdam. With a talented cast including Abir Chatterjee, Parambrata Chatterjee and Jaya Ahsan, this film is one to watch.

Abar Hawa Bodol

Parambrata Chatterjee returns with a sequel to his 2012 hit ‘Hawa Bodol’. With the original cast, including Rudranil Ghosh, Raima Sen and Parambrata, ‘Abar Hawa Bodol’ promises to have its fun intact. The makers are eyeing a September release.

Jato Kando Kolkatatei

It has been over two years since the release of Anik Dutta’s highly praised ‘Aparajito’. Now, the director is preparing for the release of ‘Joto Kando Kolkatatei’, which will be split into two parts. The film features Bangladeshi actress Quazi Nawshaba Ahmed and Abir Chatterjee in the lead roles and spans two timelines - the present day and the 1960s.

Raghu Dakaat

After much anticipation, the makers of ‘Raghu Dakaat’ have finally announced its release date for Durga Puja 2025. Written and directed by Dhrubo Banerjee, the film explores the mythical story of a saviour who emerged during the 18th century - a time of great upheaval. Dev stars in the lead role and the film has already sparked interest, with the first look of Dev as Raghu Dakaat making waves.

Nadharer Bhela

‘Nadharer Bhela’ tells the story of Nadhar, a man with extremely slow movement who becomes part of a travelling circus, where his condition turns into a spectacle. Set in rural Bengal, this thought-provoking drama by National Award-winning director Pradipta Bhattacharyya explores the human condition. The film, starring Ritwick Chakraborty and Priyanka Sarkar, has made its mark at the prestigious 54th International Film Festival Rotterdam.

Projapati 2

After the success of the 2022 blockbuster ‘Projapati’, Mithun Chakraborty and Dev are teaming up again with director Avijit Sen for the sequel, ‘Projapati 2’, slated for release in 2025. Dev shared the news on social media, hinting at untold stories of 2024 that will unfold in 2025. While details about the cast, plot and release date remain under wraps, ‘Projapati 2’ is expected to hit screens in December 2025.