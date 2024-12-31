Top 10 Indian films to look forward to in 2025

Last year, South Indian cinema outshined Bollywood, with only a few Hindi films like ‘Stree 2’, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, ‘Laapataa Ladies’, ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’, ‘Munjya’ and ‘Shaitaan’ managing to make an impact. In 2025, the story seems similar. While South Indian biggies like ‘Game Changer’ and ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ are poised to dominate, Bollywood is ready with its own lineup of much-awaited releases, including ‘War 2’, ‘Chhava’, ‘Alpha’ and ‘Sikandar’. As the New Year begins, here’s a look at some of the most anticipated films of 2025:

Game Changer

After the blockbuster ‘RRR’, Ram Charan kicks off 2025 with ‘Game Changer’, an action-packed film directed by Shankar Shanmugam. Charan plays an IAS officer fighting political corruption, while Kiara Advani joins him as the female lead. This collaboration between South Indian and Bollywood talent aims to deliver another hit. The film will be released on January 10, 2025.

War 2

Action lovers, mark your calendars! ‘War 2’ brings Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr together for the first time. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, this sixth film in the ‘YRF Spy Universe’ features Kiara Advani as the female lead and is set for an August 14, 2025, release.

Sikandar

Salman Khan returns with ‘Sikandar’, an action entertainer directed by AR Murugadoss. After the lukewarm performance of ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ and ‘Tiger 3’, Salman’s fans are hopeful for a box office hit. Playing a double role, he stars alongside Rashmika Mandanna in this Eid 2025 release.

Chhava

Vicky Kaushal takes on the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in ‘Chhava’, which arrives in theatres on February 14, 2025. The teaser has already impressed audiences, but will the film bring Vicky the same success as ‘Uri’? Only time will tell.

Kantara: Chapter 1

Rishab Shetty returns with the prequel to his 2022 blockbuster ‘Kantara’. This highly anticipated film, set to be released on October 2, 2025, delves into the origin story of Panjurli. Like the first film, Shetty will write, direct and star in this chapter.

L2: Empuraan

Fans of the ‘Lucifer’ franchise are eagerly awaiting ‘L2: Empuraan’, the next chapter in this Malayalam series. Starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mohanlal, the film will be released on March 27, 2025 and also features Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas and Indrajith Sukumaran.

Thama

Director Aditya Sarpotdar, who surprised audiences with the sleeper hit ‘Munjya’, is back with ‘Thama’, another comedy-horror. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, the film is set for a Diwali 2025 release.

Housefull 5

Akshay Kumar hopes to bounce back with ‘Housefull 5’, the latest instalment in the comedy franchise. This multi-starrer, scheduled to be released on June 6, 2025, has fans excited for its lighthearted fun.

Alpha

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh join the ‘YRF Spy Universe’ in ‘Alpha’, directed by Shiv Rawail. The film marks Rawail’s directorial debut and will be released on December 25, 2025.

Jaat

Sunny Deol, fresh off the success of ‘Gadar 2’, teams up with Randeep Hooda for ‘Jaat’. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film also stars Saiyami Kher and Regina Cassandra. Fans are eagerly awaiting this powerhouse clash.