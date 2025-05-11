Took on ‘Oo Antava’ to fake being a ‘good looking, hot woman’: Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu broke the Internet when she danced to the item song ‘Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava’ in the film ‘Pushpa’ (2021). In a recent interaction, she admitted that she was surprised to be approached by such a sensuous dance number, especially since she had predominantly played girl-next-door characters. The actor also added that she agreed to do the song because she wanted to prove to herself that she could ‘fake’ being a ‘good-looking, hot woman’.

In an interview with ‘Galatta Plus’, Samantha said, “As much as people think that I do things to make statements for other people, but more often than not I do things to challenge myself. Throughout my life, I never considered myself a good-looking, hot woman. I think ‘Oo Antava’ was an opportunity for me to see if I could fake it and pull it off. I have never done that before. It was a challenge to myself and I was only going to do it once.”

Agreeing that she was surprised when she was approached for the song, Samantha said, “Who thinks of me for a special song and something where I have to look really hot? I was always playing cute, bubbly, demure characters. It was not just about the dance; it was about attitude, confidence and being comfortable in her sexuality, which I’m not.”

In an earlier conversation, Samantha shared that she was offered ‘Oo Antava’ during the time she was going through a separation from her ex-husband and actor Naga Chaitanya. During a conversation with ‘Miss Malini’, Samantha admitted that her family and friends were against her doing the item song amid her separation, but she went for it.