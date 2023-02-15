Tom Holland’s fourth ‘Spider-Man’ movie is being written: Kevin Feige

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed in a new interview that Tom Holland’s fourth ‘Spider-Man’ movie is being written. ‘Marvel’ had one of its biggest hits ever with Holland’s third outing, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, which became the first pandemic release to gross over one billion dollars worldwide.

“All I will say is that we have the story,” Feige said about Holland’s anticipated ‘Spider-Man’ return to ‘Entertainment Weekly’, reported ‘Variety’.

“We have big ideas for that and our writers are just putting pen to paper now.”

Whether Holland will once again team up with ‘Spider-Man’ actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield remains to be seen. Both actors have expressed interest in returning for a new ‘Spider-Man’ movie.

Feige also confirmed to ‘EW’ that ‘Deadpool 3’ will be the first R-rated movie in the ‘Marvel Cinematic Universe’. It will team franchise mainstay Ryan Reynolds with Emma Corrin and Hugh Jackman, reprising his ‘X-Men’ role of Wolverine.

“That’s our first R-rated film,” said Feige.

Feige was an associate producer on Jackman’s original ‘X-Men’ movie in 2000, so having Jackman back as Wolverine and debuting in the ‘Marvel Cinematic Universe’ is a ‘very full circle’ for the ‘Marvel’ boss.

Elsewhere in the ‘EW’ interview, Feige confirmed that Marvel’s Mahershala Ali-starring ‘Blade’ movie will be filmed this year. Production on ‘Blade’ hit a speed bump in 2022 when original director Bassam Tariq exited the project in September. Yann Demange stepped into helm the vampire tentpole.