Tom Holland says 'Spider-Man 4' in early stages

Los Angeles: "Spider-Man" star Tom Holland has revealed that there have been meetings about the fourth instalment in his superhero franchise, but the team has put further development on pause in "solidarity with the writers" strike.

Members of the ‘Writers Guild of America’ (WGA) went on strike last month demanding better wages, higher minimum pay, more writers per show and shorter exclusive contracts among other things.

"I can say that we have been having meetings. We’ve put the meetings on pause in solidarity with the writers. There’s been multiple conversations had, but at this point it’s very, very early stages," Holland told news outlet ‘Variety’ at the premiere of his ‘Apple TV+’ show “The Crowded Room” in New York City.

The actor added that he won't be able to share any further details about the project.

Holland has starred as the titular superhero in three "Spider-Man” movies - “Homecoming” (2017), “Far From Home” (2019) and “No Way Home” (2021).