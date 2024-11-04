Tom Holland Googles partner Zendaya 'to see if everything's good'

Los Angeles: Actor Tom Holland may not be on social media, but he said that he often Googles news about his partner and frequent collaborator Zendaya to check on her.

The couple met on the sets of 2017's "Spider-Man: Homecoming", which stars Holland as the titular superhero/ Peter Parker and Zendaya as his classmate and love interest, MJ.

The "Spider-Man" co-stars, who have been dating since 2021, have continued to keep their relationship private despite posing together at red carpets and other promotional events.

On Samah Dada's "On The Menu" podcast, Holland said: "The last thing I Googled was actually Zendaya. I'm not on (social media), and I delete it when I'm not using it."

"Sometimes, like, it's more of a bit of an anxiety thing, but I'll check to see if everything's good and to make sure we're all cool. So, I just give her a little ‘Google’ and look (through) the news and I'm like, 'She's good. We're fine'," he added.

Holland and Zendaya, both 28, reprised their characters in 2019's "Spider-Man: Far from Home" and "Spider-Man: No Way Home" (2021).

They will return for the currently untitled fourth "Spider-Man" film that will start filming in summer.