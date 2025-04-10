Tom Hiddleston teases return of Loki in 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Tom Hiddleston, who is all set to return to the ‘Marvel Cinematic Universe’ with "Avengers: Doomsday", teased about the comeback of his character Loki.

Hiddleston said the role of Loki has been an extraordinary chapter of his life and "it’s not over yet."

“I’m very, very excited. It’s really remarkable that I can talk about it because mostly I’m in a position of knowing and not being able to say anything… It’s been an extraordinary chapter of my life playing Loki and it’s not over yet,” the actor told ‘ComicBook’.

Hiddleston portrayed the role of Loki for the first time in the 2011 film "Thor". He went on to reprise his role in “The Avengers” (2012), “Thor: The Dark World” (2013), “Avengers: Age of Ultron” (2015), “Thor: Ragnarok” (2017), “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018), “Avengers: Endgame” (2019) and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” (2023).

He also featured in the ‘Disney+’ series "Loki", and the animated series "What If...?". Both released in 2021.

"Avengers: Doomsday" also features Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans among others.