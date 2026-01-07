Tom Hiddleston is all praise for 'The Night Manager' S2 co-stars Diego Calva and Camila Morrone

Nearly a decade after ‘The Night Manager’ first gripped audiences worldwide on ‘Prime Video’, Tom Hiddleston returns to the highly anticipated second season, revisiting one of the most defining roles of his career. This season of the critically acclaimed series expands the world of Jonathan Pine into darker, more dangerous territory. Picking up years after the events of the first season, the new chapter finds Pine drawn back into the shadows of international espionage, navigating shifting identities, fractured loyalties and a sprawling conspiracy that stretches from London to Colombia.

With no sequel novel to lean on, season two boldly pushes the series forward, powered by creator, writer and executive producer David Farr’s original vision and a formidable new ensemble that includes Diego Calva and Camila Morrone.

Speaking about building a continuation without John le Carré’s source material, Tom expressed his admiration for David Farr’s storytelling ambition, sharing, “David Farr has achieved the impossible. ‘The Night Manager’ was based on a novel by John le Carré - there was no second novel, no sequel. David has written it with all the sophistication and complexity that le Carré would approve of and admire. Teddy, Roxana, Colombia, Alex Goodwin and Matthew Ellis have all emerged from David’s imagination. This is where he chose to go and we all followed him there. He’s forensic about detail and brilliant at the plotting of a complex spy thriller. It feels like a roller-coaster. David’s scripts are exciting, dangerous, edgy, mythic and complex. It’s about personal redemption, guilt, shame and truth.”

Hiddleston is equally effusive when speaking about the new talent joining the series, calling both Diego Calva and Camila Morrone ‘extraordinary actors’. He added, “I have been blown away by their work in this. They’ve taken what’s on the page and given it an extra dimension in every conceivable aspect.”

Praising Diego’s portrayal of Teddy Dos Santos, he shared, “There is a strain of ruthlessness in him, initially. He’s hard and tough, someone you don’t want to mess with. But in Diego’s characterisation, behind that toughness is an incredibly vulnerable interior. As an opposite number for me and for Pine, Diego is majestic: thoughtful and sensitive.”

On Camila’s Roxana Bolaños, Hiddleston noted, “Camila has just thrown her whole soul at this character. Camila’s performance is so instinctive and has a magnetism; it’s fiery and unpredictable.”

Based on the characters created by John le Carré, ‘The Night Manager’ Season 2 is created and executive produced by David Farr and directed by BAFTA winner Georgi Banks-Davies. It brings back Golden Globe Award winner Tom Hiddleston, Academy Award winner Olivia Colman, Alistair Petrie, Douglas Hodge, Michael Nardone and Noah Jupe, alongside new additions, including Diego Calva, Camila Morrone, Indira Varma, Paul Chahidi and Hayley Squires in key roles.

It will debut with the first three episodes on January 11, 2026, with a new episode dropping every Sunday until the season finale on February 1, exclusively on ‘Prime Video’ worldwide.