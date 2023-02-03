Tom Hardy, Zazie Beetz to star in Apple TV+ drama series 'Lazarus'

Los Angeles: Hollywood stars Tom Hardy and Zazie Beetz are set to feature in an upcoming drama series from streaming service ‘Apple TV+’.

Titled ‘Lazarus’, the show is currently in the development phase. It is a co-production between ‘A+E Studios’ and ‘Range Studios’, reported entertainment news outlet ‘Deadline’.

‘Lazarus’ is based on the ‘Joona Linna’ book series by Lars Kepler, the adopted pen name for Swedish authors Alexandra Coelho Ahndoril and Alexander Ahndoril.

In the show, an emaciated young man is found wandering along a train track. 13 years earlier, he and his sister went missing, presumed victims of the notorious serial killer Jurek Walter, to be played by Hardy.

To find the sister, police detective Saga Bauer (Beetz) must go undercover in the maximum-security psychiatric hospital where Walter has been kept since his arrest years ago.

The series will be written, executive produced and directed by Norwegian filmmaker Oystein Karlsen, known for shows such as ‘Dag’, ‘One Night’ and ‘Exit’.