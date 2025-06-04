Tom Cruise supports every movie, says Ana de Armas

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Ana de Armas expressed gratitude to superstar Tom Cruise for extending support to her upcoming movie ‘Ballerina’.

de Armas, who will be collaborating with Cruise on the upcoming movie ‘Deeper’, said the ‘Mission: Impossible’ star recently saw ‘Ballerina’, which is set in the world of Keanu Reeves’ ‘John Wick’ franchise.

“You know what, Cruise supports every movie. He really wants the industry and cinema to do well and wants people to go to the theatres. We’re working together, so he got to see ‘Ballerina’ and he actually really liked it. He loved the ‘John Wicks’,” the actress told ‘Variety’.

She added, “It is very special that someone like him is supporting ‘Ballerina’. It is really special in general to have other actors and people supporting each other. We can do well all together.”

Cruise praised ‘Ballerina’, which will be released in theatres this month, during the promotions of his latest movie ‘Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning’. In an interview with the ‘Associated Press’, the 62-year-old actor lauded the film’s team, including de Armas and Reeves, for their dedication to the ‘John Wick’ franchise.

“‘John Wick’… I love that franchise and what those guys do. I know what it takes to create these kinds of stories and do it. And now they have ‘Ballerina’ coming out with Ana, that’s outstanding,” he said.

‘Ballerina’, directed by Len Wiseman, is set between ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum’ (2019) and ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ (2023). The movie follows the story of Eve Macarro (Armas), a highly skilled assassin on a relentless quest for vengeance against those who destroyed her family.