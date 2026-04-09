Tom Cruise is ‘looking forward’ to Jerry Maguire’s re-release

New Delhi: Hollywood star Tom Cruise said he is looking forward to the re-release of his film ‘Jerry Maguire’ on its 30th anniversary. The film originally released on December 13, 1996 and is set to be re-released in theatres on April 12, 14 and 15.

Cruise shared a post on his ‘Instagram’ story on Wednesday, which featured the film’s poster along with the release dates written over it. “Looking forward to sharing it with you all again in theatres next week,” he wrote in the caption.

‘Jerry Maguire’ was directed by Cameron Crowe and featured the actor in the role of a sports agent, Jerry Maguire. It revolved around Cruise’s character, who, after getting fired from his job for exposing the alleged illegal practices that exist in his profession, starts his own agency. But he manages to find only one client.

The film received five Academy Award nominations at the 69th Academy Awards in ‘Best Picture’, ‘Best Actor’, ‘Best Supporting Actor’, ‘Best Original Screenplay’ and ‘Best Film Editing’ categories. It went on to win an Oscar in the ‘Best Supporting Actor’ category, which was given to Cuba Gooding Jr. It also starred Renee Zellweger, Jonathan Lipnicki and Lucy Liu in pivotal roles.