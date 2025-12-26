Tollywood Celebrities Spread Christmas Cheer

Christmas is here and our Tollywood celebrities are painting the town red with their cheer, warmth and joy. From Subhashree Ganguly and Raj Chakraborty spending the day with their kids, Dev and Rukmini Maitra enjoying a cosy moment with family, to Bonny Sengupta and Koushani Mukherjee twinning on the festive occasion, Christmas in Tollywood is all about love and smiles. ‘Millennium Post’ shares the cheerful and fun moments of our favourite celebrities on Christmas.





Dev celebrates his birthday and X-Mas with Rukmini Maitra and friends









Nusrat Jahan with her son spreading Christmas joy









Yash with his pet









Love birds Bonny Senupta and Koushani Mukherjee twinning on X-Mas









Gaurav Chakraborty, Riddhima and their son celebrate the season of joy







