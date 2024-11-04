Todd Phillips urges cinema halls to 'stop showing commercials' before movies

London: Director Todd Phillips, whose latest release is "Joker: Folie a Deux", said theatrical chains should forgo commercials before the screening of the films to improve the cinematic experience for the movie goers.

Phillips was speaking to the ‘Empire’ magazine as part of a filmmakers' poll on what the future of showbiz would look like.

"Stop showing commercials before the movies. We've paid for our tickets. We're excited to be there. The commercials tend to take the air out of the room," the Oscar winner said.

On the poll, he was among 14 filmmakers including George Miller ("Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga"), Sean Baker, director of this year's Palme d'Or winning film "Anora", Sofia Coppola ("Priscilla") and Daniel Scheinert ("Everything Everywhere At Once").

Starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, "Joker: Folie a Deux" was both a commercial and critical failure. Directed by Phillips, the musical psychological thriller released in October.