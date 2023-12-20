Today's generation of actors is insecure, says Rohit Shetty

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty recently opened up about how the new generation of actors needs social media validation.

In the upcoming episode of ‘Koffee with Karan’, powerhouse duo Ajay Devgn and Rohit will be seen getting candid on the couch.

Talking about why young actors take so much time to accept a role, Rohit and Ajay remembered the times when the leading stars would work on their instincts and not rely on social media for validation.

Talking about the same, Karan Johar asked, “What do you think about the newer generation of actors? Do you think they have that fighting spirit?”

To the host’s question, Rohit replied, “I think due to too much insecurity, they need too much validation from social media and people they don’t know. I think they are very insecure. I mean, I don’t know why, but maybe they have their own thing because they were born in this generation.”

Karan Johar added, “I love that when you go to Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar after a point - I mean I am not saying that this is sacrosanct - I think they go on their instincts. They will say, ‘Mujhe 20 minutes mein kahaani bata do’ and after 20 minutes, they understand the world of the film because they have an understanding. Today, you go to these younger actors and the scene is different.

“I’m not saying they are wrong, but they want to get into every scene and dialogue. They want a detailed narration. They take too long to get back to you and you are waiting. With the older generation of actors, you get that response immediately,” Shetty said.