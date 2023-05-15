Today, music has become secondary: Kumar Sanu

Famed singer Kumar Sanu recently said that the singers in the Hindi film industry are all very capable, but there is a lack of ‘great heroes’. He added that now actors interfere in the art of playback singing and also get to decide who will do playback singing for them.

Kumar Sanu ruled the Bollywood music scene in the 1980s and 1990s. He made his comeback with Ayushmann Khurrana-Bhumi Pednekar’s ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ in 2015.

Asked if he would like to fix anything in the functioning of the industry, Kumar Sanu told a leading media house that there is a lack of good composition, lyrics and ‘great heroes’ that need to be fixed. He also said that the singers are all very capable, but their potential is not being fully exploited.

“Our generation was lucky that we had all of the above. If our music directors today focused less on turning toward the West and focused more on our Indian music culture, we’d be able to better ourselves. The power should rest with the experts, not others. Today, even actors are deciding which singer will playback for them and we should get rid of this kind of interference,” the singer added.

Kumar Sanu further added, “Today, music has become secondary, while it used to be a priority at some point. There’s so much overconfidence in contemporary filmmaking that, at times, they don’t even consider keeping good music. That’s a major reason why our industry is suffering.”