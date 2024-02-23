To come back to Bollywood with 'Shaitaan' is very special: Jyotika

Mumbai: Actor Jyotika on Thursday said she is thrilled to have made a comeback to Hindi cinema after over two decades with "Shaitaan".

The South star made her acting debut with 1998 Hindi film, "Doli Saja Ke Rakhna" and went on to become one of the most loved female actors in Tamil cinema.

Some of her notable performances include "Chandramukhi", Raatchashi", "Kushi", "36 Vayathinile", "Kaathal - The Core" and others.

"Shaitaan", is a supernatural thriller, which is directed by Vikas Bahl and also stars Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan. The film is described as a gripping tale that will take viewers into a sinister journey with elements of black magic.

The actor said she was waiting for a "special" opportunity to do a movie in Hindi-language.

"I am doing this film after 25 years. I got very busy in South. I was waiting for something very special. I think at this stage of your career, you want to do different work. This was very challenging," she said.

Jyotika praised co-star Devgn as someone who is "very giving".

"The biggest surprise for me was Ajay Devgn and the way he conducted himself all throughout the shoot. I have worked with many actors in my career, almost all the actors down south. My last film was with Mammootty ('Kaathal') and now Ajay. When I do my film in South, no one gives space in the poster. It's been a pleasure to watch Mammootty sir and Ajay. These are the real stalwarts of cinema," the actor told reporters here at the trailer launch of "Shaitaan".

The film features R Madhavan as the antagonist and Jyotika as Devgn's wife. Actor Janki Bodiwala, who starred in the Gujarati film, "Vash", also features in the remake.

Jyotika, who worked with Madhavan in films such as "Dumm Dumm Dumm", "Magalir Mattum" and "Priyamaana Thozhi", is happy to collaborate with the actor in an unconventional project.

"There was no competition. We were so into the role that it actually felt like a family. We finished the shoot in 25-30 days. We were all just flowing with it. I thank Kumar ji (Kumar Mangat Pathak, producer) for casting me and I have already thanked everyone so many times. For me to come back to Bollywood and get this kind of a film is very special," Jyotika added.

"Shaitaan", is an adaptation of the 2023 Gujarati horror film "Vash", which was written and directed by Krishnadev Yagnik.

Jyotika said she resonated with her character of a mother.

"I think when it comes to a daughter, there is no bigger warrior than a mother. My kids are of same age. So, I didn’t have to put any efforts in it. I used to cry after watching her enact a scene. It is really a vision of a mother."

The film is set to release on March 8 in theatres.