Radhika Madan is on cloud nine as she became a part of the jury panel at the International Emmy Awards 2023. She took to ‘Instagram’ recently and shared her excitement with her fans and gave them a glimpse of the semi-final round of the judging session.

In the video, Radhika can be seen enjoying the experience of being a jury at the Emmys. She opted for a formal white and black outfit with a sleek hairdo to go with it.

Along with a video, she wrote, “So overwhelmed and grateful that I got to be a part of this year’s jury for the International Emmy Awards. I always dreamt of being nominated, but to be on the other side was even more fulfilling. Every day I get up and get to do what I love the most, a joy I wouldn't trade for anything. Thank you, universe.”

As soon as she shared her experience on social media, her fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section. Actor Sanya Malhotra wrote, “Wooohooooo!” Smriti Khanna commented, “Woahhh! Proud of you.” One of the users wrote, “Keep flying higher.”

On the film front, Radhika was recently seen in ‘Kacchey Limbu’. She will next be seen in ‘Sanaa’, which follows the story of a headstrong and ambitious girl (Radhika), waging an internal battle that is rooted in unhealed trauma. Pooja Bhatt, Sohum Shah and Shikha Talsania are also a part of the film. She also has a Hindi remake of the Tamil film ‘Soorarai Pottru’. It’ll mark her first-ever collaboration with Akshay Kumar.