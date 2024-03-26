To be an actor, one needs to develop thick skin: Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan recently revealed that to be an actor, one needs to develop thick skin, which she has.

The ‘Murder Mubarak’ star added that whatever comes her way, she takes it positively and with a pinch of humour.

She was asked as an actor what questions come her way that annoy her, to which she replied to a leading media house on the sidelines of Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, “Nothing really annoys me, haha! I have developed thick skin over the years. I think, as an actor, you need to do that. I take everything positively and with a hint of humour. That keeps my boat sailing.”

Sara loves watching movies and has a set of her own ‘favourites’.

“I have my own set of favourite actors. I love watching other people’s work because I want to keep learning from everyone and everything around me,” added the actor, who turned muse for designer Varun Chakkilam.

“Every actor has their strengths. I like to pick up on it and incorporate that into my work. I like bettering myself,” she added.

Sara is a complete ‘Bollywood buff’ when it comes to music.

The actor said, “I’d say I have my own playlist that is different for each vibe I’m in! I’m a lot into Hindi music, so I guess I’m a total Bollywood buff.”