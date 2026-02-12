TMC leader Kunal Ghosh scores acting hat-trick with ‘Faand’

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh is set to complete his hat-trick on the big screen as an actor. After Bratya Basu’s ‘Shekor’ and Arindam Sil’s ‘Korpur’, the politician-turned-actor will now be seen in director Dulal Dey’s upcoming Bengali film ‘Faand’ (The Trap). Apart from Ghosh, the film also stars Ritwick Chakraborty, Anirban Chakrabarti, Isha Saha, Arjun Chakrabarty, Suhotra Mukhopadhyay and Sayan Ghosh.

However, Ghosh will not be seen playing a politician in the film. But his character is a part of the political world. Footballer Barreto might also be seen in the movie. “Many years ago, I began my journey in the Bengali film industry as a director and producer. Acting was the only thing left. Now I’ve acted in three consecutive films. Many have successfully moved from acting to politics,” said Ghosh.

A sports journalist, Dey made his directorial debut with ‘Aranyar Prachin Probad’ in 2024. Earlier, he had written the screenplay for the period Bengali drama ‘Golondaaj’. Dey described ‘Faand’ as a political drama. The story spans three generations and reflects contemporary social realities. The film will go on the floors in mid-March.