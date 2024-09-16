Tito Jackson, member of the ‘Jackson 5’, dies at 70

Tito Jackson, one of the brothers who made up the beloved pop group the ‘Jackson 5’, died at age 70. He was the third of nine Jackson children, which include global superstars Michael and sister Janet, part of a music-making family whose songs are still beloved today.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved father, ‘Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’ Tito Jackson is no longer with us. We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken. Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being,” his sons TJ, Taj and Taryll said in a statement posted on ‘Instagram’ on late Sunday.

The ‘Jackson 5’ included brothers Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon and Michael. The family group, inducted into the ‘Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’ in 1997, produced several number-one hits in the 1970s including ‘ABC’, ‘I Want You Back’ and ‘I’ll Be There’.

The ‘Jackson 5’ became one of the biggest names in music under the guidance of their father, Joe Jackson, a steelworker and guitar player who supported his wife and nine children in Gary, Indiana. As the family’s music careers took off, they relocated to California.

Born on October 15, 1953, Toriano Adaryll ‘Tito’ Jackson was the least-heard member of the group as a background singer who played guitar. His brothers launched solo careers, including Michael, who became one of the world’s biggest performers known as ‘The King of Pop’.

Days before his death, Tito Jackson posted a message on his ‘Facebook’ page from Munich, Germany, on September 11, where he visited a memorial to Michael Jackson with his brothers.

“Before our show in Munich, my brothers Jackie, Marlon and I, visited the beautiful memorial dedicated to our beloved brother, Michael Jackson. We’re deeply grateful for this special place that honours not only his memory but also our shared legacy. Thank you for keeping his spirit alive,” he wrote.

Tito Jackson is survived by his brothers Jermaine, Randy, Marlon and Jackie, his sisters Janet, Rebbie and Latoya and their mother, Katherine. Their father died in 2018.