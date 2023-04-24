Time to tell the story of India’s ‘most confidential mission’

Vidyut Jammwal is back with a spy thriller, but this time, he isn’t doing larger-than-life stunts. Instead, he is part of a confidential mission, which is said to be behind India’s victory in the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Vidyut plays an Air Force officer, who plans to block the airspace to prevent an attack on India by Pakistan and China. The film, ‘IB 71’, also stars Anupam Kher and Vishal Jethwa in prominent roles.

The plot summary of India’s ‘most confidential mission’ shown in ‘IB 71’, reads, “30 agents, 10 days and one top secret mission that was hidden for 50 years! Witness this incredible true story that made us win the 1971 Indo-Pak war. ‘IB 71’, a patriotic spy thriller, is an untold story based on true events where IB agent Dev Jammwal (Vidyut Jammwal) is on a top-secret mission to save the nation.”

‘IB 71’ is set to be released in theatres across the country on May 12. The espionage thriller is directed by filmmaker Sankalp Reddy of ‘Ghazi’ fame.

Vidyut earlier said in a statement, “ ‘IB 71’, for the first time, talks about how the Indian Intelligence Bureau conducted a secret mission and outwitted the enemy, which gave our armed forces the required advantage to face a two-front war.”

Director Sankalp Reddy said working on ‘IB 71’ turned out to be an ‘absolute thrill ride’ for him.

“I was drawn to the film’s intriguing premise and the opportunity to explore the world of undercover operations. With Vidyut Jammwal in the lead, I knew that I had an actor who not only had the physicality to pull off high-octane action scenes but also the depth and nuance to bring his character to life. I can’t wait for audiences to experience the world of ‘IB 71’.”

‘IB 71’ marks Vidyut’s production debut under his banner, ‘Action Hero Films’.