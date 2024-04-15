Time for women to do more fun stuff in films: Vidya Balan

It’s time for women to ‘break free and do more fun stuff’ in cinema, said Bollywood star Vidya Balan, who believes the moment is right for such stories to be explored following the success of ‘Crew’. Starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon, the comedy film became a hit at the box office and Balan said that it was refreshing to see women in the movie ‘not taking themselves seriously’.

“Female-led cinema is still in its nascent stage. I did ‘Ishqiya’ in 2008. That was an aberration at the time and then slowly things started changing. I feel that in the past 15-16 years, we’ve seen lots of women-led films. Now, it’s the right time for us to break free and do more fun stuff. We are taking ourselves so seriously. It’s time to step into the next phase, which is where you don’t take yourself seriously. I love that,” Balan, who has headlined intense movies such as ‘Ishqiya’, ‘The Dirty Picture’, ‘Kahaani’, ‘Sherni’ and ‘Jalsa’, told PTI in an interview.

The National Award-winning actor said that she is constantly looking for something new to do.

“I’m someone who is very impatient, gets restless and I feel like, ‘I need something new to keep me challenged and motivated’. I want to do out-and-out comedy, then negative and then I’m happy to do anything. Someone please write an out-and-out comedy.”

The actor may get her wish fulfilled with her new movie ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’, her first romantic comedy in a decade. The film, also starring Pratik Gandhi opposite her, presents a humorous take on love and extra-marital relationships. The film, directed by debutant director Shirsha Guha Thakurta, also stars Illeana D’Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy.

The actor, whose last rom-com was ‘Shaadi Ke Side Effects’ opposite Farhan Akthar in 2014, believes there are not enough romantic comedies being made in Bollywood.

“For some reason, films have become intense - they are either action-packed or thrillers and dark. Where are the love stories? I’m thrilled that I got this opportunity because I feel it’s time for lightness, joy and romance,” the actor said, adding that some of her favourite films in this genre are ‘Jab We Met’, ‘Runaway Bride’, ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’, ‘Marley and Me’ and ‘PS. I Love You’.

Tears, laughter and good music are essential components of a successful romantic comedy, according to Balan.

Speaking of romancing Gandhi and Ramamurthy on screen, Balan revealed that while it began with a formal introduction with Ramamurthy, she and Gandhi warmed up to each other during a candid picture session where they had to pose like a couple.

“He’s a gentleman, so soft-spoken and doesn’t take his good looks seriously,” she said about Ramamurthy.