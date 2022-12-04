TikTok star Megha Thakur dies

New Delhi: Popular 'TikTok' star Megha Thakur, known for her videos advocating for body positivity, has died, her parents have announced. She was 21.

The Indian-origin Canadian influencer passed away "suddenly and unexpectedly" on November 24, her parents said in a statement on her official 'Instagram' page.

"It is with heavy hearts we announce the light of our life, our kind, caring, and beautiful daughter, Megha Thakur, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away on November 24, 2022, in the early morning hours," it said.

The influencer lived in Brampton, Ontario in Canada and enjoyed a huge following on 'TikTok' and 'Instagram' owing to videos about body positivity and self-confidence. She had over 9 lakh followers on 'TikTok' and 1 lakh on 'Instagram'.

In their statement, Thakur's parents described her as a confident and independent young woman.

"She will be dearly missed. She loved her fans and would have wanted you to know of her passing. At this time, we request your blessings for Megha. Your thoughts and prayers will be with her in her onward journey," they added.

A funeral service for Thakur was held on November 29.