Tiger Shroff opens up about struggling with aerophobia

Unlike actor Jackie Shroff, who rose to fame and became a star playing a wide range of characters across various languages, his son, Tiger Shroff, has mostly grabbed attention for his action roles. Starting from his debut movie, director Sabbir Khan’s ‘Heropanti’ (2014), Tiger has primarily played power-packed characters in films such as ‘War’, ‘Heropanti 2’, ‘Ganapath’, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, ‘Singham Again’ and the four ‘Baaghi’ movies. As a result, he is known for maintaining a ripped, gym-honed physique almost all the time.

Although he is often appreciated by fans for his ability to ace stunts effortlessly, including even the riskiest ones, on-screen, Tiger has aerophobia as the daring, adventurous actor actually has an extreme fear of flying in an aeroplane. In a recent interview, Tiger opened up about this and shared that he is contemplating starting therapy to address the condition.

“I’m actually planning to go to a therapist because I have aerophobia. A couple of years ago, I was on a very turbulent flight and I don’t have control over a turbulent flight, right? What do I do? Ever since then, every time I have to board a flight, I have anxiety a couple of days prior. For some reason, I’m still not able to get over that,” he shared during a conversation with ‘YouTuber’ Lilly Singh.

Tiger continued, “The statistics say that flying is the safest means of transport. I have spoken to many pilots who all said that turbulence is nothing but just like bumpy roads. That’s the analogy they keep giving me. But who’s going to tell my mind that? When it happens, it’s a different story altogether. I wish I had control over that. I like controlling every part of my body. I like knowing what I’m doing.”

When asked if he overthinks making even small decisions at times, Tiger Shroff confirmed it, adding, “Sometimes it’s really frustrating because I’m so indecisive at times as well, even about how to schedule my day so that I can maximise my potential.”

The actor was last seen in ‘Baaghi 4’, the fourth instalment in the eponymous franchise, which flopped, earning just Rs 77.67 crore worldwide, according to industry tracker ‘Sacnilk’, against a reported budget of Rs 80 crore.