Tiger Shroff needs a good director and release: Jackie Shroff

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood star Jackie Shroff said that he has advised actor-son Tiger Shroff to ‘take it easy’ as the film business is unpredictable.

Tiger emerged as an action hero following the box-office success of films such as ‘Heropanti’ and ‘Baaghi’. But his last few films, such as ‘Munna Michael’, ‘Heropanti 2’ and ‘Ganapath’, underperformed at the box office.

Jackie Shroff said hits and flops are part of the movie industry and he has faith in his son’s capabilities.

“I think Tiger needs a good technician and a good release. That’s it. The boy has everything. He is an action star. At his age, he is the biggest. I say, ‘Take it easy. Some films will work. Some won’t work. Again, some will work. This is life’. I’ve done 250 films and not all of them have worked. So, it’s alright. A film totally depends on the whole team. Filmmaking is teamwork,” the 66-year-old actor, known for movies such as ‘Karma’, ‘Ram Lakhan’, ‘Parinda’ and ‘Border’, told the top news agency.

The actor, who currently stars in the movie ‘Mast Mein Rehne Ka’, said that one has to be appreciative of all that they have accomplished, a formula that he lives by in his life.