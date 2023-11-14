'Tiger 3' to soon reach the Rs 200 crore mark

The Salman Khan-starrer ‘Tiger 3’ witnessed an expected jump in revenue on day two of release, which unconventionally happened to be a Monday. The movie made Rs 58 crore on its second day of release, according to industry tracker ‘Sacnilk’, which takes its domestic net total to over Rs 100 crore in just two days.

The worldwide gross of ‘Tiger 3’ is approaching Rs 200 crore.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, ‘Tiger 3’ opened with Rs 44 crore on Sunday, Diwali, setting a new record for Salman but falling short of the Rs 57 crore that Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ opened earlier this year. With this, ‘Tiger 3’ eclipsed the Rs 53 crore day two record set by Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ and delivered the biggest-ever Monday haul in Hindi cinema history.

Both the spy films ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Tiger 3’, which are a part of the ‘YRF Spy Universe’, also includes the Hrithik Roshan-starrer ‘War’. All three Bollywood superstars appear in the recently released film, adding to the excitement around it and somewhat countering the mixed critical response that it has received.