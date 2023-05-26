‘Tiger 3’ has been a hectic shoot: Salman Khan

Abu Dhabi: Superstar Salman Khan said working on the third part of his popular spy franchise “Tiger” has been "hectic" yet fun.

"Tiger 3" will see Khan and Katrina Kaif return as spy agents - Tiger and Zoya.

The 57-year-old star said he has recently wrapped filming for the action-thriller movie, which will arrive in theatres around Diwali. It is produced by ‘Yash Raj Films’ (YRF).

“I have been here (Abu Dhabi) lots of times. I shot for ‘Race 3’, ‘Partner’ and ‘Tiger’. I have completed shooting for ‘Tiger 3' now. You will get to see it on Diwali. It was a very hectic shoot. It was good though,” Khan said at the IIFA press conference on Thursday evening.

The first movie in the spy franchise, “Ek Tha Tiger” (2012), directed by Kabir Khan, chronicled the story of an Indian spy (RAW) code-named Tiger (Khan) who falls in love with a Pakistani spy (Kaif) during an investigation.

The Ali Abbas Zafar-helmed sequel, “Tiger Zinda Hai” (2017), saw Tiger and Zoya go on a mission to save a group of hostages held by a militant terrorist organisation in Iraq. The film was said to be inspired by the 2014 abduction of Indian nurses by ISIL (Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant).

The third part of the much-awaited movie is directed by Maneesh Sharma of “Fan” and “Band Baaja Baaraat” fame. It also features Emraan Hashmi.

Khan, who has been in the movie industry for over three decades, also expressed his gratitude to fans for their unending love and support.

“I am thankful for all the love and respect. I appreciate it. I don’t know the reason behind the respect and fan following but it is there and I am thankful to God,” he added.

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards will take place in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, on Friday and Saturday. The IIFA Rocks event will be emceed by Farah Khan and Rajkummar Rao, while the main awards will be hosted by Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal.

Khan will be performing on the main awards night. Other film personalities set to perform at the event are Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon.