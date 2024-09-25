‘Thunderbolts’ teaser trailer: Florence Pugh confronts identity crisis

The makers of ‘Thunderbolts’, starring Florence Pugh, released the teaser trailer for the much-anticipated film on Tuesday. Directed by Jake Schreier, the superhero film also features Sebastian Stan and David Harbour in the lead roles. Florence reprises her role as Yelena Belova, while Sebastian portrays Bucky Barnes and David plays Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian.

The film focuses on reformed villains recruited by the US government to undertake covert missions. The trailer opens with Yelena Belova asking Alexei Shostakov, “Do you feel fulfilled?” to which Alexei responds, “Why are you asking this? What brings you here?” From her body language and questions, it’s evident that Yelena is weighed down emotionally, as she later reveals, “I feel an emptiness. There is something wrong with me. I am drifting and I don’t have a purpose. I thought throwing myself into work was the answer.”

Following this intense exchange, the trailer introduces other members of the ‘Thunderbolts’ team. Viewers catch glimpses of characters played by Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell and Hannah John-Kamen, all of whom seem to be grappling with their own internal conflicts.

Earlier, Florence Pugh also shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the set in Atlanta and gave a brief virtual tour while wearing her superhero costume.

The star-studded cast also includes Olga Kurylenko, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Wyatt Russell and Lewis Pullman in pivotal roles. ‘Thunderbolts’ is slated to hit theaters on May 2, 2025.