Thrilled to work with ‘unique’ filmmakers: Ali Fazal

Ali Fazal, who has a diverse lineup of films such as ‘Lahore 1947’, ‘Metro In Dino’ and ‘Thug Life’ and who recently became a father, called himself ‘fortunate’ as he is thrilled to be working with renowned names such as Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Santoshi, Mani Ratnam and Anurag Basu in these upcoming projects.

Talking about the historical drama ‘Lahore 1947’, produced by Aamir and directed by Santoshi, Ali said, “Working with Aamir Khan, who is not only a remarkable actor but also a visionary producer, is an absolute honour. Rajkumar Santoshi’s direction brings a unique depth and perspective to the film and I feel incredibly blessed to be part of this project.”

The ‘Mirzapur’ star will be seen sharing screen space with superstar Kamal Haasan in ‘Thug Life’, which is directed by Mani Ratnam, whom the actor describes as a ‘master storyteller’.

“Mani Ratnam is a master storyteller whose films have left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. His vision and dedication to the art form are truly inspiring. To be associated with ‘Thug Life’ under his banner is a privilege,” he said.

Heaping praise on Anurag, Ali added, “Anurag Basu’s storytelling is unparalleled. His ability to capture the intricacies of human emotions and relationships is what makes his films resonate deeply with audiences. Being directed by him is a dream come true.”