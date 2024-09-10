Thrilled to explore an intense character in ‘Gandhari’: Taapsee Pannu

New Delhi: Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu and writer-producer Kanika Dhillon are reuniting for a new feature film, titled ‘Gandhari’, streaming service ‘Netflix’ announced. The duo earlier worked on ‘Haseen Dillruba’ (2021) and its follow-up ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen’, which was released on the streamer’s platform on August 9.

‘Gandhari’ is described as an action-thriller film exploring a ‘different kind of love - the profound bond between mother and child’, a press release said.

“‘Gandhari’ promises a riveting storyline filled with relentless determination and intense personal stakes, set against the backdrop of gripping mystery and high-powered action. Audiences will see Taapsee Pannu as a fierce mom on a mission,” it added.

Devashish Makhija, known for making critically acclaimed titles such as ‘Ajji’ as well as ‘Bhonsle’ and ‘Joram’ with Manoj Bajpayee, will direct ‘Gandhari’ from a script by Dhillon.

Expressing confidence in her partnership with Dhillon to create ‘magic’ on screen, Pannu said that she is thrilled to explore an intense character in ‘Gandhari’. “I did action nine years ago and I’ve been waiting for a script that would bring me back to it and challenge me in new ways. After playing a spy, I was searching for something deeper and ‘Gandhari’, with its powerful story of a mother driven by revenge, felt like the perfect fit,” the actor said.

Dhillon, who will produce the movie, said that the new film would dig deep into the essence of a mother’s unwavering love and ferocity.