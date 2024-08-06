Thrilled to be a part of 'Gyaarah Gyaarah': Kritika Kamra

Kritika Kamra is all geared to essay the role of a police officer in her upcoming mystery crime drama series ‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’. She said she finds it reassuring to be cast in the role after playing a victim and a gangster in her previous projects.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of ‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’, especially coming off the heels of working on ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’. It’s surprising and at the same time reassuring to be cast as an upright police officer after playing a victim in ‘Hush Hush’ and a gangster in ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’.”

She said that all of these crime drama projects have offered her a unique perspective and challenge.

“‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’ is particularly fascinating because it spans three decades, weaving together a narrative that's both mysterious and captivating. Working under the direction of Umesh Bisht has been an enriching experience. I believe this series will keep audiences on the edge of their seats with its gripping storyline and unexpected twists,” she added.

Directed by ‘Pagglait’ fame Umesh Bisht and produced by Guneet Monga Kapoor and Karan Johar, the series is all set to premiere on August 9.

The show also features Raghav Juyal and Dhairya Karwa. It tells the tale of an anomaly that connects police officers across timelines from 1990 to 2016 through a mysterious walkie-talkie that comes alive at 11:11 pm each day.

Talking about Kritika, she was seen in OTT shows such as ‘Tandav’, ‘Kaun Banegi Shikharwati’ and ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’.